Almost 20 years after sending Frank Mir to the hospital, Ian Freeman aka 'The Machine' picked a new career - taking everyone else to the hospital - anywhere from Preston to Blackpool.

At the height of his fame, the 54-year-old former bouncer became the first ever UFC fighter from the UK in early 2000, after a friend suggested he learn to fight for money after witnessing him knock out someone while he was serving as a bouncer.

Back in July 2002, the star stunned the audience at the Royal Albert Hall where he knocked out American star Frank Mir in under five minutes.

He was a pioneer in the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship winning many fights – but a personal tragedy set back his early career.

Ian’s father had been battling cancer – and had been rushed to hospital a week before the big fight as he battled to hang on to life.

Sadly, on the night of his victory against Frank Mir, Ian received devastating news from his mother that his dad had passed away.

This tragedy was the catalyst that spurred him into wanting to make a difference to other people's lives.

Ian now spends his time around three jobs including being a medic.

He said: "My dad died of cancer in 2002. I wanted to help the NHS so took a job as a driver taking donor organs all over the country. I then became a medic."

In 2013 he retired, fighting 28 matches in his career, winning 20 of those – of which nine were a knock out.

Reflecting on an impressive run, he added: "I have worked for Norwest Medical which is part of NWAS for a year and a half and have also worked eight years as a medic. "I miss the excitement of competing, but I now run my own events called Machine MMA in Newcastle which has five events a year."

He said: "My friends used to say when you were a fighter you used to put people in hospital now you take people to hospital. This time at least I'm saving lives not trying to end them."

Such is his dedication to all of his jobs, the 57-year-old who lives in County Durham lives and travels in a camper van in between saving lives.

What’s in store for the rest of 2024/25? "To continue as a medic and help others. Run my events and help others compete and succeed in life.