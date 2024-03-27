Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we approach the Easter weekend, households across the UK will be full of hot cross buns, flowers and Easter eggs.

Vets have issued a stark warning to pet owners during this time that hot cross buns are actually toxic to your pets and left-over roast dinner can cause tummy issues.

Don't give this treat to your pets at Easter.

According to pet insurance data, chocolate poisoning in dogs increases by a huge 123 per cent over Easter, but many other unknown Easter treats can be toxic to dogs and cats.

From lilies to hot cross buns, pet experts at TrustedHousesitters have spoken to vets to determine the biggest risks to our furry friends. Here are six things all pet owners should steer clear of:

Hot cross buns

The popular Easter hot cross buns contain ingredients that are toxic to dogs, such as raisins, currants, and spices.

Nutmeg, which is prominent in many hot-cross buns, contains a toxin called myristicin, which can cause stomach issues if ingested.

If consumed in large amounts, nutmeg may cause more severe symptoms such as increased heart rate, disorientation, abdominal pain, hallucinations and even seizures.

Roast dinner leftovers

While dinner leftovers may seem harmless, too much could spell danger.

Vet Rebecca MacMillan (BVetMed) warns: "A sudden change in diet could lead to mild tummy troubles like vomiting or diarrhoea, but, in some cases, a serious episode of painful pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) could be triggered.

"Affected animals could require hospitalisation for support and treatment. Fatty foods are particularly to blame in susceptible individuals, so make sure you don't offer your pet meat rinds or any drippings/grease."

Be careful to dispose of bones from your meat joint safely, as pets getting hold of them could mean a stressful and costly emergency pet visit.

Lillies

They may be stunning to look at, but lilies are a definite no-no for anyone with a pet. When sending flowers at Easter or any other special occasion, always check whether the recipient has pets and instruct florists to avoid lilies and other toxic flowers.

Certified vet Amanda Takiguchi, DVM, said: "A common flower that veterinarians warn cat owners against is lilies.

"Even eating a small amount of this flower can cause deadly kidney failure in cats. Multiple species of lilies are toxic, so it's best to avoid lilies altogether."

While most pet owners are aware of the risks of chocolate, another dangerous sweet treat to look out for is xylitol, an artificial sweetener often found in sugar-free Easter treats and cakes.

In dogs, xylitol can cause them to release large amounts of insulin, leading to a rapid drop in blood sugar. If their blood sugar drops too low, severe hypoglycemia can occur, which causes symptoms like vomiting, weakness, collapse, seizures, and even death.

Easter decorations

Easter decorations are becoming more popular – but they could pose a risk to pets.

Curious cats and dogs could put themselves in danger by chewing or even accidentally eating these decorations.

Daffodils

Daffodils are a popular Easter flower and start flowering in March-April. However, this plant is extremely poisonous for many pets, including cats and dogs.