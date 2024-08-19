I'm a TikToker from Blackpool and I went viral after a fake tan disaster - the abuse I received was awful
BobbieJo Houston mixed several different fake tan brands in an attempt to create her own perfect bronze colour.
The 39-year-old hoped the concoction would make a “nice colour in the morning” as she was always left disappointed with other tanning methods.
However, as the hours went on, she discovered her experiment had failed as her skin began to get darker with a “tinge of green”.
More than five million people watched her crisis unfold as she took to TikTok to share her situation and to see if anyone had a solution.
“My teeth are like a filter,” the mom quipped in one clip.
The following morning, BobbieJo desperately rubbed her face with several makeup wipes in a bid to scrub off the fake tan.
Fortunately, she was able to scrub off the fake tan in time for the afternoon tea with her 19-year-old daughter.
Speaking to the Gazette, BobbieJo - who now has more than 83,000 followers - said it was a laugh at first, and she later accepted a challenge to put on ten layers of self-tanner.
Despite accepting the dare to entertain people, she says she suffered a torrent of abuse after the videos went viral.
She said: “As you can imagine it was a nightmare. I turned completely green. It was horrendous and very hard to get off.
“The story went everywhere and I was ripped to bits. The things I was getting called were awful. It was meant to be for fun.
“I know when you put yourself on social media you’ve got to be ready for the backlash, especially when something is going so viral, but it was dreadful.”
Her videos quickly began to be shared by other content creators, increasing the amount of harassment she received as they garnered millions of views.
People also started taking pictures of her in the street before sharing them online as well as bombarding her inbox with messages.
With the abuse spiralling out of control, BobbieJo took a break from social media for several days.
“I had people asking me if I was okay because I didn’t post for a while and because my skin was a mess,” she said.
“I’m quite a tough character luckily, but if I wasn’t it would have been very upsetting.
“I think it’s horrendous what people can do to others.”
BobbieJo has now issued a warning to anyone else hoping to go viral on social media following her experience.
She said: “If someone was suffering with mental health I think they would have struggled with the type of abuse I received and how low people can make you feel.
“When it goes on the internet everyone can see it and it can be shared everywhere, so be prepared if you’re trying to go viral.
“Be careful as it can turn really bad very quickly.”
If you are struggling with online bullying or harassment, call the National Bullying Helpline on 0300 323 0169 or 0845 22 55 787.
You can also visit their website at: https://www.nationalbullyinghelpline.co.uk/cyberbullying.html
