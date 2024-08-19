Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TikToker from Blackpool who went viral following a fake tan disaster has warned others to be careful after being bombarded with abuse.

BobbieJo Houston mixed several different fake tan brands in an attempt to create her own perfect bronze colour.

The 39-year-old hoped the concoction would make a “nice colour in the morning” as she was always left disappointed with other tanning methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BobbieJo Houston, from Blackpool, went viral on TikTok following a fake tan disaster | @mercades2005

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as the hours went on, she discovered her experiment had failed as her skin began to get darker with a “tinge of green”.

More than five million people watched her crisis unfold as she took to TikTok to share her situation and to see if anyone had a solution.

“My teeth are like a filter,” the mom quipped in one clip.

The following morning, BobbieJo desperately rubbed her face with several makeup wipes in a bid to scrub off the fake tan.

Fortunately, she was able to scrub off the fake tan in time for the afternoon tea with her 19-year-old daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Gazette, BobbieJo - who now has more than 83,000 followers - said it was a laugh at first, and she later accepted a challenge to put on ten layers of self-tanner.

More than five million people watched her crisis unfold | @mercades2005

Despite accepting the dare to entertain people, she says she suffered a torrent of abuse after the videos went viral.

She said: “As you can imagine it was a nightmare. I turned completely green. It was horrendous and very hard to get off.

“The story went everywhere and I was ripped to bits. The things I was getting called were awful. It was meant to be for fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know when you put yourself on social media you’ve got to be ready for the backlash, especially when something is going so viral, but it was dreadful.”

Her videos quickly began to be shared by other content creators, increasing the amount of harassment she received as they garnered millions of views.

BobbieJo Houston says she suffered a she suffered a torrent of abuse after the videos went viral | @mercades2005

People also started taking pictures of her in the street before sharing them online as well as bombarding her inbox with messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the abuse spiralling out of control, BobbieJo took a break from social media for several days.

“I had people asking me if I was okay because I didn’t post for a while and because my skin was a mess,” she said.

“I’m quite a tough character luckily, but if I wasn’t it would have been very upsetting.

“I think it’s horrendous what people can do to others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BobbieJo has now issued a warning to anyone else hoping to go viral on social media following her experience.

BobbieJo urged anyone trying to go viral on social media to "be careful" following her experience | @mercades2005

She said: “If someone was suffering with mental health I think they would have struggled with the type of abuse I received and how low people can make you feel.

“When it goes on the internet everyone can see it and it can be shared everywhere, so be prepared if you’re trying to go viral.

“Be careful as it can turn really bad very quickly.”

If you are struggling with online bullying or harassment, call the National Bullying Helpline on 0300 323 0169 or 0845 22 55 787.

You can also visit their website at: https://www.nationalbullyinghelpline.co.uk/cyberbullying.html