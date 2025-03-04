A house in Lancashire has become a social media star for a surprising reason.

TikTok account Housing Horrors, which has 5.1m likes, has hailed the owner of a £140,000 mid-terrace in Lower Darwen as a “marketing genius”.

Initially, photos of the three-bed family home look completely normal - with period features, a wood-burning stove and a newly-fitted kitchen among the highlights. But as you move upstairs, a couple of familar faces become apparent - Shrek and Donkey.

A large cardboard cut-out of the Dreamworks characters are in the main bedroom, and command attention in two shots.

The Housing Horrors curator says: “Upon first glance, looking at the living room, you’re probably thinking ‘what are you talking about?, but wait till you see this bedroom.

Shrek and Donkey in the Lower Darwen property pictures | Curtis Law/Rightmove

“You’ve got the bedroom, and you might spot something in the corner. People, they’ve only gone and put a carboard cut-out of Shrek and Donkey in the corner. I genuinely think this is marketing genius. Who doesn’t love Shrek and Donkey? Cardboard cut out of that, this is absolutely bang on. Or you never know, maybe this was a prank , maybe this was a children’s bedroom and they didn’t tell the estate agents or their mum or dad, then put that in the corner and was waiting to see it live on Rightmove.

“Safe to say it is very strage, it is very unusual, but it’s got my attention, so they must be doing something right.”