I'm a tech expert and here's how to protect your phone in hot weather

These are the top five tips to save your phone from overheating in the sun.

With the UK facing the hottest temperatures on record this week, many of us will be wondering how to protect our tech items from overheating and facing long lasting damage.

Experts at Increditools have revealed the best ways to keep your phone and other devices cool in this weather.

Experts at Increditools reveal the best ways to keep your phone and other devices cool in this weather.

These are the top five tips to save your phone from overheating in the sun.

Remove your phone case Keeping your phone in a case is a great way to protect it from damage, however, a case can be a form of insulation and will keep in any heat from your phone, increasing the risk of your phone overheating.

Taking your phone case off will let heat dissipate quickly and keep your phone cooler. Take your phone out of your pocket Whilst it can be useful to keep your phone in your pocket, pockets are small spaces and they end up pressing your phone to your skin, meaning your phone will take in a lot of your body heat.

If you don’t have a bag to keep your phone in when you’re on the go, a looser pocket such as an oversized shirt pocket can also be a good place to keep your phone. Change your phone’s settings There are a few changes you can make in your phones settings that can reduce the battery and energy that your phone is using and subsequently keep your phone cool.

Firstly, you should turn off any data settings when you don’t need it, or even go one step further and put your phone on airplane mode when you’re not using it.

This can save your phones battery which is closely linked to your phone’s temperature.

Another setting you can change is your phones brightness. Turning down the brightness will reduce the amount of battery being used and subsequently lessening how much your phone heats up. Don’t overuse your phone There are apps and softwares particularly gaming apps and video apps that can use up a lot of battery on your phone and can warm up your phone.

If you’re already in hot weather, it would be wise to avoid using these apps unless absolutely necessary – even if that means finding shade or a cooler spot to use your phone, it will make a big difference to your phone’s temperature.

Keep your phone out of the sun It may seem obvious but preventing your phone from overheating is far easier than repairing your phone from overheating.