I'm a pumpkin carver and I'm back at Barton Grange this Halloween

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:39 GMT
Award-winning pumpkin carver Simon McMinnis will be showcasing his spooktacular skills at a free Halloween event taking place at Barton Grange Garden Centre this month.

The Lancashire-based artist will be carving out the magic and transforming pumpkins into works of art in the garden centre’s outdoor plant area on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. 

Simon’s intricate patterns and elaborate 3D designs take hours to create. He sells around 75 of the extremely lifelike sculptures each spooky season, and his work has been showcased on the BBC’s The One Show.

Barton Grange event organiser Georgina Jackson said: “Simon is always one of our most popular visitors and his extraordinary skills captivate audiences of all ages. It’s a great way to get into the Halloween spirit and hopefully Simon will inspire everyone to get a little more creative with their own pumpkins this year.”

Pumpkin Carving by Simon McMinnis (background)Pumpkin Carving by Simon McMinnis (background)
Pumpkin Carving by Simon McMinnis (background) | Barton Grange

From creepy ghouls to cute children’s cartoon characters, Simon produces incredibly detailed pumpkin carvings in all shapes and sizes. Some of the faces he has replicated include Lord Voldermort, Frankenstein, a Minion and Peppa Pig. He’s also turned his hand to creating lifelike depictions of politicians such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Simon will be sharing top tips and answering questions during the interactive visitor experience. Visitors to Barton Grange in October will also be able to buy their own pumpkins and carving kits from the Farm Shop.

