A leading Lancashire business broker has had a very special reason to keep his eyes on the football scores.

Paul Miller, chairman of the Preston-based Altius Group, was brought up in Newcastle, and has long been unwavering supporter of Newcastle United FC.

During the 2023/24 football season, Paul promised to donate £100 per goal scored by the team in each of their Premier League, European matches, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup matches.

With a total score of 102 goals, Altius has donated £10,200 - split between Newcastle Foodbank and Blackpool’s Brian House Children’s Hospice, a charity chosen by staff from the firm’s Preston HQ.

Brian House specialises in supporting and caring for vulnerable and/or seriously ill children. The hospice offers respite care, from daycare to longer stays, family group support, and expert end-of-life care and bereavement support. All services are free, but with annual running costs of over £1.4 million, it relies on community support.

Janet Atkins, Corporate Partnership Manager at Brian House Children Hospice, was delighted with the result. She said: “This generous donation of £5,100 is greatly appreciated and will make such a difference to our services.”