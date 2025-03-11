Lancashire voice actor James Cartmell, best known as the voice of Wally in DreamWorks' Where’s Wally? and Gilber in Netflix's UK version of 'Go, Dog. Go!', has taken a major step in his career by signing with an A-list manager.

Margot Menzel from Luber Roklin Entertainment is known for signing Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Lautner, and now is lining up work stateside for 24-year-old James, a former Kirkham Grammar pupil.

He has also signed with CESD Talent for voice-over and animation representation in Los Angeles, known for representing Mae Whittman (voice of Tinkerbell), Chirstopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Olivia Olson (Love Actually).

With an American visa, James often works four months at a time in the States, where he finds his Lancashire accent gives him an authentic edge in British roles. He’s also signed to London-based Voicefox, where he is used on a range of gaming platforms.

Where did it all begin?

James' journey in the entertainment industry began with his first role in the West End adaptation of Milked at London's Arts Theatre. He later went on to play the role of Henry Povall in BBC medical drama Doctors. This early experience set the stage for his continued success in animation, having also voiced Gilber in Netflix’s Go, Dog. Go! and recently embarked on a press trip to Universal Studios to promote the launch of DreamWorks Land, celebrating the legacy of DreamWorks Animation.

His collaboration with Universal Studios continues, as he has been invited back to help promote their highly anticipated Epic Universe park, which is set to open to the public on May 22.

Now, James is turning his passion for animation into something even bigger - his own production company, Squidge Studios. “I’ve spent years bringing animated characters to life, but now I want to take things a step further and create my own,” said James. “I’ve had the privilege of working with some amazing voice actors in the industry, and I’d love to bring them into my own projects.”

He said that Squidge Studios - after the nickname his girlfriend gave him - is all about crafting fresh, original animated content that excites and inspires, aimed at a child audience. He said: “It’s an idea that’s grown since I’ve been in the industry. As I’ve been working on animations, I’ve thought that I’d like to have a piece of it, producing something special that is part of people’s childhoods.

“I’d love to do the casting and content myself, linking up with some animators for something that’s adventure-related. I’m still researching it and looking for collaborators and investors, but it’s am exciting new chapter for the future.”