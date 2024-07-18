Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire farmer is featuring in a new podcast about the devastation flooding caused his community- and the unique effort that came afterwards.

Jim Kippax, from Churchtown near Garstang has spoken about how the village was flooded from river overflow twice in the space of eight months in 2015 and 2016 as part a Round Our Way series.

These floods damaged 58 of around 100 houses in the village, so the victims came together and developed the first community flood defence scheme in the country. The people of Churchtown raised £100,000 from charities to build a clay and brick embankment that will defend the village from further floods.

The defence was built partly on Jim’s land, where his home was flooded in 2015 and 2016, and was so damaged he had to knock it down and build a new house.

Jim’s story is the first episode in a six-part series telling the stories of the various members of the Churchtown flood defence group. In it he speaks about how he had 33 baby calves nearly drown in the water and how his ill mother had to be barricaded in an upstairs room.

He said: “You feel defenceless...my mother was in the house at the time. She had dementia and we had to barricade her upstairs...she went through it when we got flooded in 1980, and you could tell she struggled with it.

“The flood destroyed the old farmhouse, and part of the house went back to thw 16th-17th century. I was born there. I obviously had a lot of memories in it, but it made sense to knock it down even though when I took it down stone by stone, it was quite emotional.”

Speaking about building the defences, he said: “We still have a few issues to deal with but it’s surface water.The village, especially when we got done the second time, everybody’s thinking it’s going to be a yearly event. The piece of mind now, knowing that there is something protecting [us], is unbelievable.”