Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the couples getting married on Halloween including some throwing out the old traditions and opting for their something new!

Gemma and Scott

Gemma Davey and Scott Thomas. | UGC

Customer service advisor Gemma Davey, 38, and student mental health nurse Scott Thomas 37, from Blackpool have been together four and a half years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did he propose?

Gemma said: “It’s a weird one as it wasn’t a proposal as such rather a discussion and - like a mini proposal and I said I haven’t got a ring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she does and has had it firmly placed on her finger for over a year.

Gemma added: “Scott’s favourite day of the year is Halloween so naturally that was the best date for it.

“We will both be wearing black as we are quite gothic and at the reception guests can dress up in Halloween costumes if they like.

“We love the original Crow film but also Halloween movies such as Hocus Pocus, Scream and Dracula is my favourite book of all time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple will then have a few mini honeymoons which Gemma’s dad is in charge of sorting after Christmas.

Joanne and Wayne

Wayne Taylor and Joanne Travers. | UGC

Joanne Travers, 44, and Wayne Taylor, 42, from Barnsley, met on Facebook after Wayne went to school with Joanne’s sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have chosen to get married on Halloween at the Wedding Chapel in Blackpool as the bride to be says she has always been ‘gothy’.

Joanne said: “We have bee engaged for over a year after Wayne proposed in May in the bedroom.

“I have always been gothy so when he asked me to pick a date I said Halloween.

“I will be wearing white however as I am always wearing black.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple will then honeymoon in Tattershall Lakes as Joanne is scared of flying.”

She added: “We will be watching a Halloween movie after our wedding.”

Jess and Stephen

Stephen Taylor and Janette Gray (Jess). | UGC

Janette (Jess) Gray and Stephen Taylor, both from Essex, met seven and a half years ago at a friend’s party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair who both work in tech, were friends for a bit until Stephen decided to propose with an onion ring crisp!

He said: “I proposed on Valentines this year at home in my bedroom to Jess with the help of an onion ring crisp.

“Originally we were due to be married in Essex but two of our friends said they would be in Blackpool on October 31 and we like the look of the Wedding Chapel in Blackpool as it is quite quirky.

“I can’t anymore about the wedding day or the honeymoon as it would spoil the surprise.”

Blackpool Council said around eight couples had booked the Halloween slot for their big day but that it was not an unusual occurrence.