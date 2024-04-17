Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An online explorer who looks around the UK's once loved, now forgotten buildings found their trip to an Accrington pub to be eerie as ‘time had stood still’.

The explorer who goes by the persona the Derelict Detective recently explored a former pub known as The Greyhound which was once popular with football fans visiting Accrington Stanley F.C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abandoned pub sadly closed its doors in 2019 after they brought in a ban on mobile phones and swearing which many believe led to a drop in customers and its eventual downfall.

The pub has been abandoned since 2019 and not been touched since. (Credit: Derelict Detective Facebook)

Showing no signs of reopening, The Greyhound has been left to slowly rot with many artefacts and photos of the local area covered in mould.

Derelict Detective said: “I used to frequent the pub with my family as a child so I have fond memories of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, after walking around the premises recently, it seems as though time has stood still.

“As we wandered around the pub, untouched since the day it closed its doors 5 years ago, there were layers of cobwebs between door frames which spooked me out.

“There was also plenty of mould which had begun to eat its way into many photo frames containing old pictures of the surrounding area including one of Accrington Police force, taken in 1905.

Historic photos and records have been left to rot. (Credit: Derelict Detective Facebook)

“Photos of the Accrington Pals and what appeared to be medals of some sort, still hang on the walls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was owned by Sam Smith’s brewing company who own many pubs across the UK and all of them enforce a no phone policy in order to encourage friendly conversation.

Derelict Detective, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the pub is alarmed and CCTV is still active and that nobody should attempt to break in.

The detective said: “I drive past it daily and a few weeks ago I noticed the door was ajar so took my chance to run in and take some photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has since been fully boarded up but it's a shame that it's just standing there, rotting away.”

The ban on technology seemed to cause the pub's demise. (Credit: Derelict Detective Facebook)

Derelict Detective’s social media accounts on Facebook and TikTok show photography and live videos of all the adventures they go on.

What once started as a simple hobby has developed into a burning passion for the detective who has been exploring abandoned buildings since the age of 15.

They said: “I developed a passion for exploring when I explored my first building, Accrington Conservative Club, which is a stunning grade 2 listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got my first camera around the age of 16 and began posting photos on an online forum called 28 Days Later.

“A few other Lancashire explorations include the old Ivy Bank High School in Burnley, the old Blakey Moor School and Baths in Blackburn and Camelot Theme Park in Chorley.

“The idea behind my account is that I like to capture photos of these places before they are gone forever.”