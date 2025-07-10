William Lailey / SWNS

Meet the super scrimper who refuses to spend a penny on anything non-essential, furnished her entire home for free and grows 85% of the food she eats - saving herself £600 a month.

Savvy Sharon Shaw, 58, is a proud penny pincher. She won't spend money unless she absolutely has to and claims her outgoings are just £300 a month. Sharon bought her four-bedroom home in Chorley, Lancashire, for just £21,500 in 1987 and, other than forking out for her bills and food she grows, insists she doesn't pay for anything.

Her frugal lifestyle has seen Sharon pay off her mortgage and she currently has £2,800 in savings. She furnished her property with items she sourced for free using Facebook Marketplace - including a TV, sofa, and a king-size bed worth £400. She never buys anything new, opting for second-hand items if she needs to splash out.

Mum-of-four Sharon spends just £300 a month - paying out £118 for gas, electric, and water bills and £40 on food that she hasn't grown or got for free on the Olio app - and only shops in the reduced section.

William Lailey / SWNS

You'd be surprised what you can get for free

Sharon, a houseperson from Chorley, Lancashire, said, "I don't buy anything, everything is mostly free in my home. I use sites like Facebook Marketplace and food apps like Olio, which have changed my life. It's amazing, and you'd be surprised what you can get for free.

"I have my own allotment, which has been resourceful for me. I don't eat much meat anyways and I'll go to the reduced section to get my essentials. I won't get any takeaways. All the furniture in my home is free from Facebook Marketplace - including my bed, bedside table, and mirror.

"The house's mortgage was paid off in 2015 and I can survive spending £600 on essentials and I'm not doing too badly for 58."

William Lailey / SWNS

Sharon says her family didn't have a lot of money growing up so she learnt to be resourceful. Her mum, Jean, 80, was a Brownies group leader, and lived by the mantra "if you don't have it, make it" - which Sharon has firmly adopted.

She says she's tried to teach her children - Philip, 37, Daniel, 33, Alex, 27 and Anna, 23 - the same thing, but says they "don't like" her frugal ways. Sharon said: "They can't really understand it and they think I'm silly.

"I've tried to get them into my lifestyle, but they aren't having it. For Christmas and birthdays, I make all the cards and some of their presents. They do roll their eyes when they see that something has been made. I don’t feel guilty at all, it is still a present."

My partner thinks I’m mad

Sharon lives with one of her children but lives separately from retired partner, Terry, 73, who she claims isn't a fan of her frugal lifestyle. She said: "He thinks I'm mad. He can still see the logic in why I have to do what I do, but most of the time, he thinks it's a load of rubbish."

Sharon's dad, Frank, 85, passed away in April 2025, and she inherited three of his classic cars - a Citroen C1, Citroen ZX, and a Citroen CV2 - worth £21,000 in total. She decided to keep all of the cars and has a bicycle as well for shorter journeys.

Sharon said: "I've decided to keep the cars and I will never sell them. I've given most of my dad's inheritance to all of my children but I have decided to keep the cars. Everything in my house is free apart from my bills and TV licence.

William Lailey / SWNS

"On the whole, I get almost everything free. My partner will do the decorating which is good because I can't do it and I don't have to pay anyone. The only thing in my home that needs updating is the bathroom. It only needs the tiles replaced, so I'm hoping to find someone who can do it for a cheap price.

"If I need anything, I'll look online to see if anyone will give it to me for free. My house is furnished entirely from being resourceful - all the furniture in my rooms is either from free sites, given to me, or handmade."

I have 10 hens and 10 cats

As well as the vegetables grown on her allotment, Sharon has 10 hens from which she collects and sells eggs. She also has 10 pet cats. She said: "I make money from selling my eggs, and use the change get small essentials like sugar and tea or my partner will drop sugar and tea bags round mine.

"I must admit I did get some inspiration from the comedy back in the 80s called The Good Life. The couple, Tom and Barbara, wanted to be self-sufficient and I wanted to be like them, and I thought 'why not?'.

"I’ve no shame about asking for freebies. My family thinks I’m raving mad, and I've even been called a scrounger. My motto is 'if you don't ask, you don't get'."

William Lailey / SWNS

Sharon believes she's mastered her super scrimping. She said: "The allotment saves me so much money on food shops. I get things like potatoes, pears, plums, and apples. I've always had plenty of food.

"When it comes to my bills, I've even got one of those old-fashioned Ewbank carpet sweepers - so I don't need to plug in the Hoover to save on electricity. I'm out so often that the heating is only on for a few hours. I only put the heating on at 5pm and turn it off at 7pm and then I will get the blankets to keep me warm. I don’t like big bills.

"It's all about being resourceful. People waste so much money that it amazes me. I can't remember the last time I bought an item of clothing. I get hand-me-downs from my daughter or clothes given away on Facebook Marketplace. I even picked wildflowers and a couple of roses instead of buying a bouquet."

Sharon just wants to educate others on saving money as she is "proud" of her ways.

William Lailey / SWNS

Sharon's bills:

Mortgage - paid off

Council tax - £45

Water rates - £29

Gas and electricity - £89

Food - £40

Petrol - £60

Car insurance - £34

Broadband - £20

Mobile - £6

Total - £323 per month

Sharon's best bargains/freebies:

Free divan bed - worth £400 new

Free sofa - worth around £600 new

Sharon's outgoings:

Food - £5 to £10 a week

Animal food and care - £30 a week

Local gigs - £11