Championship top-scorer Sammie Szmodics

At the end of February, the 28-year-old became a father for the second time, less than four hours before playing 90 minutes for Blackburn Rovers in their 1-1 draw against Norwich City at Ewood Park.

For essentials on safe sleep, click here Now he's helping Lancashire Teaching Hospitals support the Lullaby Trust’s Safer Sleep 2024 campaign, which raises awareness of sudden death syndrome amongst babies.

Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers

Ahead of his 300th EFL career appearance, the Republic of Ireland international was with his wife as she gave birth to their second child at 11.15am, before racing to join up with his teammates for the 3pm kick-off. To help raise awareness of the Safer Sleep campaign, Sammie has filmed an exclusive video with the following advice:

Put baby on their BACK for every sleep

In a CLEAR, FLAT, SEPARATE SLEEP SPACE

Keep them SMOKE FREE day and night

NEVER sleep with your baby on a sofa or armchair

Safer Sleep Week is The Lullaby Trust’s national awareness campaign targeting anyone looking after a young baby. It aims to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the simple advice that reduces the risk of it occurring.