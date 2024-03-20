I'm a Championship top scorer and now I'm tackling Lancashire's Safer Sleep campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Championship top-scorer Sammie Szmodics is
At the end of February, the 28-year-old became a father for the second time, less than four hours before playing 90 minutes for Blackburn Rovers in their 1-1 draw against Norwich City at Ewood Park.
For essentials on safe sleep, click here Now he's helping Lancashire Teaching Hospitals support the Lullaby Trust’s Safer Sleep 2024 campaign, which raises awareness of sudden death syndrome amongst babies.
Ahead of his 300th EFL career appearance, the Republic of Ireland international was with his wife as she gave birth to their second child at 11.15am, before racing to join up with his teammates for the 3pm kick-off. To help raise awareness of the Safer Sleep campaign, Sammie has filmed an exclusive video with the following advice:
Put baby on their BACK for every sleep
In a CLEAR, FLAT, SEPARATE SLEEP SPACE
Keep them SMOKE FREE day and night
NEVER sleep with your baby on a sofa or armchair
Safer Sleep Week is The Lullaby Trust’s national awareness campaign targeting anyone looking after a young baby. It aims to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the simple advice that reduces the risk of it occurring.
Sadly, around three babies a week still die from SIDS and if all parents were aware of the safer sleep advice many lives could be saved. The theme for Safer Sleep Week is the safest place. During the campaign, the Lullaby Trust will show parents and carers the simplest way to create a safe sleep space for their baby that will help to protect their vulnerable airways and reduce the risk of SIDS and accidents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.