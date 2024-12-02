WATCH: My new thriller was inspired by my time in I'm a celebrity says Louise Minchin
But her latest challenge is her new novel, Isolation Island, inspired by her time in I’m a Celebrity get me out of here and other reality TV shows. She told inspiring female business leaders, during an event held by Pink Link Ladies at Lancashire’s Ribby Hall Village, her dream is to see it turned into a movie.
Pink Link Ladies is a national business networking organization for women that aims to help members grow their businesses and build their networks in a supportive community. Louise herself is a huge champion for women, famously making the argument for equal pay with men before her departure from the BBC.
The Pink Link Ladies organisation is led by Coral Horn, who turned interviewer herself to chat to Louise, who talked about the fantastic atmosphere at the event. Louise said: “I’d love it to be a movie. Because I’ve worked in television for so many years and been involved in a reality show ‘I’m a celebrity’ so when I wrote it it’s very visual - but it needs to be a bestseller!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.