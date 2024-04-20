I'm a Boy George tribute performer from Blackpool and I've lost over three stone in just three months

A singer from Blackpoool known for his uncanny look-alike tributes to Boy George is boasting a trim new look after losing three stone.
By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Apr 2024, 08:04 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 09:12 BST
And Liam Halewood, 37, says he has done it the healthy way, in just three months.

The entertainer was determined to lose weight but did not want to get involved with fads or unhealthy methods.

Liam is well known in Blackpool and further afield for performing as Boy George and has had 10 different facial surgeries to make himself resemble the singer - including botox, fillers, hair transplants and chin surgery.

He's also had eyebrow shaping, skin peels, fillers in his face and lips, non-surgical jaw alignment and hair transplants.

Liam Halewood's weight loss has been impressiveLiam Halewood's weight loss has been impressive
As well as this, he has perfected George’s distinctive mannerisms and vocal style to recreate an uncanny tribute to his idol.

Encourage others

Despite the work he’s had in the past, Liam wanted his latest weight loss efforts to be more natural and he hopes his impressive success can encourage and inspire others battling to lose weight.

He said: “I’ve just lost 3.5 stone in just three months and I didn’t use weight loss injections or surgery.

“I’ve just taken in less calories and go to the gym four nights a week .

Liam Halewood as Boy GeorgeLiam Halewood as Boy George
“I can only go on how I have done it which has been keeping 800-1000 calories five days a week and exercising for a hour and half, four to five times a week, whether it would be treadmill, swimming or weights.

“What I understood very quickly was not everyone can do fitness and healthy eating at my pace, so my advice is, make little changes in your diet for instance my first thing was cut out bread.

“I can honestly say for three months now I have not eaten any bread and this has massively helped me straightaway.

“It feels to feel so much better mentally and physically but everyone should should 100 per cent live their life they way they want and if you are starting on a journey to get fit and healthy do it at your own pace.”

