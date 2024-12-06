A 93-year-old Lancashire woman who has always dreamt of riding in a patrol car finally got her Christmas wish.

Faith Whitaker got to live out her dream with the help of Lancashire Police as she took a ride around her Helmshore neighbourhood.

The 93-year-old kept a keen eye out for anyone committing any crime before heading back home for a well-deserved rest and a cup of tea.

Faith Whitaker, 93, has always dreamt of riding in a patrol car | Lancashire Police

Ms Whitaker, who has lived in Helmshore for the past 14 years, said the "brilliant" experience was better than she had ever hoped for.

She said: “I’ve been looking forward to this, and I had a great time being out and about with the officers.

“It was brilliant, I didn’t know what to expect but that was better than I had hoped.

“Thank you so much to all of you for making my day!”

Ms Whitaker, who was originally from the Lake District in Cumbria, moved over to Rossendale more than 30 years ago, and was visited by PC Nigel Baxter, PCSO Keely Dermody and PCSO Kirsty Bolton to fulfil her dream.

Ms Whitaker said she wanted to ride in a police car because she loves watching police shows on television.

Lancashire's Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team said it was "fantastic" to be able to help.

Ms Whitaker with PC Nigel Baxter, PCSO Keely Dermody and PCSO Kirsty Bolton | Lancashire Police

PCSO Keely Dermody, who organised the visit, said: “When we were told that it was her dream to be taken out in a police car we knew we wanted to make it happen.

“She was super excited to be able to get the opportunity, as she’s always wanted to be a police officer, and her daughter was thrilled we were able to give Faith’s the chance to live out her dream.

“As a team, we love being able to get out and meet the people in our communities. We want to show that we are more than a uniform, we’re there to listen and to help, and we like to put smiles on faces whenever we can.”