A great grandmother from Lytham who has been going to Butlin’s for 50 years has now been told by the company she can no longer go there as a single person.

She has been left heartbroken by the decision after decades of enjoying her special holidays.

The mother-of-five used to go with her husband and children to the famous holiday camps and loved it.

Butlin’s Bognor: sadly a great gran from Lytham is no longer ableto go down for her independent holidays as a single person | National World

Sadly her husband died, aged just 52, more than 30 years ago and, after finding love again, had to suffer a second bereavement years later.

But through it all, she has continued to visit Butlins camps all over the country.

As a single pensioner, it was her special treat to travel down on the train, stay overnight in nerby hotel, and then call into Butlin’s the following morning for a glorious week of safe, family-orientated fun - even if she no longer had family with her.

But after trying to book again this year, she was having problems filling in the online form because it told her that it was compulsory for her to add the names of ‘other guests’ to the form.

When she contacted the company, they told her that, because she was single, she was no longer able to attend the family holiday sessions.

However, single holidays were available, she was told.

The great gran, who has given her name but asked that it nor be published, said: “I was so upset, I’ve been going to Butlin’s for more than 50 years.

“I am presuming they're doing this to try and protect children, but what risk am i> I’m an 83 year old great grandmother and I’ve never been any trouble to them all these years.”

Her daughter is unhappy with Butlin’s and feels her mum has been dealt with harshly, especially as she has been such a loyal customer for so long.

She said: “It’s been really heartbreaking to see mum so upset.

“She doesn't drive and she’s never been abroad in her life because she’s not comfortable with flying.

“Butlins has always been her special treat but she always liked to go by herself because she enjoy being independent.

“Mum has spent thousands of pounds there over the years, she is even a Premier Club member because she went for three consecutive years, which gave her a discount. That’s the irony.

“She doesn't want to go on the singles holidays because she is not looking for a partner - they are for younger people.

“Mum feels safe with the family sessions. How can she be deemed a risk? Even some serial killers, like Fred West, had wives and children, it’s ridiculous!”

A spokesman for Butlin’s said: "Sadly, we don't allow single travellers on our Family breaks unless they are linked to a booking where children are also on the break."

The spokesman added that the policy had been in place for some time.