Illegal vapes and tobacco products with a value in the region of £5,000 have been seized from two shops in Lancashire.

Officers from the Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the locations on Newchurch Road, Stacksteads and Manchester Road, Haslingden on Wednesday February 12 alongside Trading Standards.

At both locations illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were found and seized.

A total of 522 illicit tobacco products were removed from the two shops which had an approximate value of £5,306.

Sergeant Paul Marsden, of Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will continue to conduct unannounced visits to stores which we believe are selling these illegal products.

“These items might seem harmless to many people, and they are often cheaper to buy than legitimate goods, but we often see their sale linked to wider types of offending and, often, serious and organised crime.

“If you have information about the sale of illicit items, please let us know so that we can act upon it and bring those responsible to justice.”

If you have any information about the sale of illegal tobacco or vaping products, please report it here https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.