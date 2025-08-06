A quantity of illegal tobacco has been seized during a police-led day of action in Haslingden.

The operation took place on Tuesday and involved officers from Rossendale Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, working in partnership with Trading Standards and local organisations.

Police attended a local shop as part of an enforcement visit following reports from residents about the alleged sale of illicit tobacco products.

A small quantity was recovered and further action is now being taken by Trading Standards.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Paul Marsden said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to remove a quantity of illegal tobacco products from the streets of Haslingden.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our partners to address the concerns of the community.”

The action forms part of Operation Centurion - a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour led by Lancashire Constabulary and supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.