Identity of skeletal human remains found on Cleveleys beach still unknown as police investigation continues

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:06 BST
Human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach remain unidentified as police continue their investigation into the circumstances of the death.

A skeleton was found near Promenade South shortly before 1:15 pm last Thursday, prompting an immediate response from officers and crime scene investigators.

Police later confirmed the remains were human and that they were working to establish the individual’s identity and the cause of death.

Human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach remain unidentifiedplaceholder image
Human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach remain unidentified | Google

Today, officers confirmed that enquiries into the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death were ongoing.

The discovery drew significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.

Following the discovery, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the teenagers who reported the remains and the public for their patience while officers conducted their work.

However, we are concerned about individuals filming the scene.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of those affected and refrain from sharing footage online.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0632 of August 7.

