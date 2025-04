Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train operator Northern is reminding customers to check before they travel, with timetables for trains changing from Sunday 18 May 2025.

Whilst the majority of timetables will remain similar to the current times, there will be changes to train times on some key routes, along with a few extra services across the network. The new timetable will see more capacity created on busy lines, including Blackpool to Manchester Airport, Wigan and Bolton to Manchester, and Leeds to Doncaster.

The arrival of additional electric trains into Northern’s fleet means that customers travelling between Leeds and Skipton/Doncaster, and between Blackpool and Manchester Airport will benefit from longer trains with extra capacity.

Major engineering work will be taking place at Huddersfield station as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade from the end of August. From 30 August, the Leeds to Huddersfield and the Bradford to Huddersfield services will be replaced by an hourly Northern service which will run between Leeds and Bradford via Dewsbury, Brighouse and Halifax.

Planning also remains underway for the opening of the remaining stations on the Northumberland line, with stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park due to open in 2025.

“Customers will really start to feel the benefit that these extra carriages will bring, with more seats available to take advantage of on some of our busiest routes across the network,” said Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern. “We’ve also been able to reinstate some early morning and late evening journeys that have previously been lost in places as a result of long-term engineering work coming to a finish, which is fantastic news.

“Whilst the majority of our train times will be similar to what they are now, I’d still encourage customers to plan and ahead and check before you travel.”

How to check new times and plan journeys

- Northern’s timetable comparison tool: Compare existing and future timetables to identify changes that may impact travel plans

- Northern app: Access real-time updates, purchase tickets, and receive notifications about service alterations

- National Rail Enquiries journey planner: Check for timetable changes, engineering works and plan journeys

For the full explanation of what’s changing, and to view the updated timetables, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change