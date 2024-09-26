Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former HGV driver hadn’t stepped foot in a cinema for 45 years until he helped build a new one in Blackpool.

Jeff Dixon was looking for a new job in construction when work started on the new IMAX cinema near his house in Blackpool town centre.

With the support of Blackpool Council’s Positive Steps employment service and main building contractor GRAHAM, the 63-year-old soon found work as a traffic marshal for construction vehicles at the new cinema on Coronation Street, helping manage deliveries on and off the site.

Jeff Dixon was looking for a new job in construction when work started on the new IMAX cinema in Blackpool

Jeff was one of seven local people directly employed on the building of The Backlot Cinema and Diner, which opened in March.

For Jeff, the experience allowed him to find new work after the cinema was completed.

He now works for VINCI Building at their IHP (the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine) construction site at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Jeff said: “I’d been a HGV driver for a long time, and fancied a change. I already had my CSCS construction skills card but needed some help from Blackpool Council’s employment team to find some work and a get a foot in the door of the industry.

“Their support was fantastic and soon after I was working with GRAHAM on the cinema build as a Banksman. It’s the first time I’d been in a cinema since watching The Towering Inferno with Steve McQueen and Paul Newman in the 70s!

“When my jobs came to an end, I had the experience and skills to find similar work elsewhere on another big construction scheme locally at the hospital. The town needs regenerating in places, and it’s great that that creates job for local people at the same time.”

A recent report by main contractors GRAHAM, showed that construction created £6m of social value locally, in local employment, working with local sub-contractors and supporting apprenticeship opportunities.

Blackpool Council said they require all major contractors to create opportunities for local people.

Coun Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: “There is a huge amount of regeneration taking place in Blackpool right now, all designed to create more jobs and improve our local economy.

“We are making sure that our regeneration is about people, just as much as it is about places. Ahead of every major contract we set out clear expectations that we expect suppliers to find work within the local area, use our excellent local supply chain and also help us train up the next generation of workers.

“This is an excellent example of what can be achieved by working together with contractors from the start of a project, and we are using it as an example of good practice for all future schemes.”

The multi-screen cinema is an extension to Houndshill Shopping Centre, and boasts Lancashire’s only IMAX screen | Blackpool Council

A range of local sub-contractors also found work on the building, from engineering consultants, demolition experts and plant hire firms, with a total of £9m spent with local businesses, almost two-thirds of the contract value.

During the project, 147 weeks of apprenticeship work were also provided to five local students.

Stephen Van den Hoek, Regional Director at GRAHAM, said: “By creating £6 million of social value locally, this project exemplifies our guiding principle to deliver significant lasting impact. Helping local people find job opportunities in construction has a significant impact on the community.

“Success stories, like Jeff’s, not only highlight the effectiveness of our efforts, but also serve as motivation for others.”

For the work, the project was named best Social Value Delivery for a Regeneration Project at the Procure Partnerships Awards 2023.

For more information about Blackpool Council’s employment support, go to www.blackpool.gov.uk, call 01253 477300 or visit Healthworks on Clifton Street.

For more information about The Backlot Cinema and Diner, visitwww.thebacklotblackpool.co.uk