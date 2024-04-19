Iconic ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach closed - here's why
Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is home to some of the world’s most exciting and historic rides - but if you’re visiting soon, one of them will be out of action.
The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “closed for planned maintenance”.
What’s happening?
A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach Resort told the Blackpool Gazette: “Our older rides require regular maintenance, and whilst this usually happens over the winter period, sometimes it can take a little longer than expected. We take a lot of pride and care in maintaining our older rides, which means we can't always put a time frame on how long the work will take. We will continue to update the status of River Caves on our planned maintenance page.”
History of the ride
Built in 1904 and operating since 1905, River Caves is one of the oldest dark rides in the world. A labarynth of river caves and passages flow past recreations of famous historic world land marks such as Angor Wat in Cambodia and the blue grotto of Capri in Italy. The ride was refurbished and partially altered by Swiss anufacturer Intamin in 1974. The small drop at the end of the ride was added at this time.
