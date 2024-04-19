Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is home to some of the world’s most exciting and historic rides - but if you’re visiting soon, one of them will be out of action.

The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “closed for planned maintenance”.

What’s happening?

A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach Resort told the Blackpool Gazette: “Our older rides require regular maintenance, and whilst this usually happens over the winter period, sometimes it can take a little longer than expected. We take a lot of pride and care in maintaining our older rides, which means we can't always put a time frame on how long the work will take. We will continue to update the status of River Caves on our planned maintenance page.”

The River Caves ride is 115 years old. Here's some pictures from our archive, including one of Liz Dawn (Vera Duckworth) riding it in 1994.

History of the ride