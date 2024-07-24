Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weirdly, my son’s school broke up on a Monday for the summer holidays.

So that meant that the first day of the six weeks holidays fell on a gloriously hot and bright summer’s day.

I try to be organised for all the school holidays, and I’d pre-booked a pond-dipping session at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston. It’s one of a number of seasonal events held by Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The 45-minute session cost £4 each (yes adults have to pay even if they don’t want to do the pond dipping themselves), and sessions run throughout the day.

We could have gone just for that, but wanting to make the most of it, we also took in a walk in the beautiful countryside around the reserve, had something to eat in Kestrel Cafe, played on the extensive play area, made wigwams, and had a cheeky (expensive) icecream each.