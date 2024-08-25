Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two weeks after coming back from Disney World, riding more rollercoasters wasn’t on my to-do list.

But I was invited along to the last Late Night Riding and Fireworks extravaganza at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool, and how could I say no?

We’d last been in the Easter holidays, when we intoduced our son to the delights of a theme park, but at that time, at 129cm, he was just too small for some of the more exhilarating rides Blackpool has to offer. Fast-forward four months and he’s grown a staggering three centimetres, which coincidentally, was the tallest height requirement for all but one of the big rides (the one he couldn’t do was Grand National, where you have to be at least 140cm tall).

He couldn’t wait to try all the new white-knuckle experiences - even if I had some trepidation!

Late night riding with fireworks | Contributed

We arrived at the park at 3.30pm on a busy Bank Holiday Saturday, knowing the fireworks weren’t on till 10pm. We headed straight to Revolution. I’ve been to the Pleasure Beach many times in my near four decades, but this one has never appealed - it always seemed too intense. But, I pulled on my big girl pants, and decided that if a seven-year-old could be brave enough, so could I.

The queue at this time was around 70 minutes - handily checked on the Resort app - so we decided to pay £8 each for a Speedy Pass. It adds up, but in this case, we felt it was money well spent as it gave me no time to chicken out, and we were straight in on our adrenaline journey.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach at night | cm

As it happens, Revolution was (litrerally) a scream, and I’d definitely do it again. Backwards down a slope and into a loop? Yes please. Feeling brave, we went onto tackle Infusion (fast, twisty, fun but mind the head bangs), Icon (my favourite with lots of twists, turns, drops, changes of speed and a loop), Avatar Airbender, the Red Arrows Skyforce, Avalanche, and just before it closed at 9pm, the iconic Big Dipper.

As the pale blue sky turned an inky colour, the temperature fell and the lights came on. There was a completely different feel to the place at night - and I loved it. The rides were illumintated, the music seemed louder, the water features had an extra sparkle, and the majestic Blackpool Tower beamed in the distance - visible from some of the bigger rides.

It was dark when we got on Big Dipper. There was something very special about rattling round the wooden track surrounded by neon lights, and then in parts being plunged into darkness and not knowing what was coming. It really added to the thrill and suspense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Dipper at night | cm

The main rides all closed at 9pm and guests were ushered to a firworks viewing area near to the champagne bar. Bang on 10pm, pardon the pun, a fantastic light show took place to whoops and hollers from the crowd. Sadly it only lasted five minutes - we wanted to stay longer!

All in all, a brilliant experience for the family, and one I know my son will remember for a long time.