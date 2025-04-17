Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former RAF medic is running this year’s London Marathon to support the Royal British Legion after the charity rescued him from sleeping rough in a tent.

Ben Constable, 46, was left homeless and penniless after caring for his grandparents when they passed away. He said: “I was evicted and had no job, nowhere to stay and no money. I sofa-surfed for a few months but in the end, I just slept in a tent at the back of Fleetwood Golf Club for several weeks.

“I kept it from my family, but the Royal British Legion stepped in to help me find a flat, supported me with rent and utility bills and then funded me to become a personal trainer. They sorted everything.

“More recently, last summer I became very isolated and depressed, and the RBL were there for me again. I had to go on benefits because my paid work had dried up, but the RBL helped with rent, council tax, food vouchers and utility bills during that couple of months when I couldn’t get any work and was struggling with my finances.”

In a remarkable turnaround, Ben now works for the NHS as a Senior Health Care Assistant and hopes to qualify as a nurse this summer. Ben last did the London Marathon 25 years ago and completed the course in four hours 18 minutes – this April he’s hoping to smash that time, while raising money for the RBL.

Ben Constable | RBL

He said: “It can be tough to balance university work, NHS shifts and training, but I’ve been ramping it up since the turn of the year, and I’m doing 25km every other day. I never forget people that have helped me and, now I’m back on my feet, I want to pay it back, because I’ve seen firsthand how much great work the RBL does for other people, as well as myself.”

Ben’s marathon fundraising comes as the Royal British Legion announced a new £1million funding award raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery . It is support like this which is so vital to the Royal British Legion, helping the charity continue to support Armed Forces personnel, like Ben, across the Northwest and beyond.

He said: “I was at my lowest ebb, living in a tent and couldn’t see any way out. But thanks to the people who support the Royal British Legion, I’ve been able to get back on my feet and now the future is looking so much brighter. I have a lovely flat in Lytham, I’m fit and healthy again and I have a much more positive outlook on life.”

Ben was fascinated by aircraft as a youngster and joined the RAF as a Telecoms Trainee before training as a Medic – he later became a Reservist and is now an Air Cadet Uniform Instructor. But four years ago, he was diagnosed with complex PTSD from his time being homeless, as well as during service.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Ben has had an incredible journey, and the Royal British Legion has been instrumental in helping him along the way. The support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery makes it possible for people like Ben, who have faced challenges, to receive the help they need to rebuild their lives. I’m thrilled that our players can continue to support the Royal British Legion and the life-changing work they do for veterans nationwide."

Ben, now an ambassador for the RBL, said: “Running has been my therapy - I’ve done marathons in Manchester, Blackpool, Berlin and New York, as well as ultra marathons and it really helps me.”