To say it left a bitter taste in my mouth is an understatement.

A few days after a lovely catch up with a friend over a tasty brunch at Preston’s Loom Loft bistro, a £70 parking fine arrived in the post.

Apparently I’d overstayed my welcome and flouted a two-hour car parking restriction. And it seems I’m not the only one to have fallen foul of this - when I called the shop to ask what could be done, I was told there was a “long list” of people with the same complaint - but not to worry.

I was told there had been an error at Parking Eye’s end, and the limit was actually three hours, and accordingly, my 2 hour 34 minute stay was fine and the charge was cancelled.

But there hasn’t been anything official from Parking Eye - the Chorley-based parking management company - to those in receipt of fines, so I asked Loom Loft for some reassurance for customers. Here’s what they said:

The official line from Loom Loft

A spokesman for Loom Loft said: “Loom Loft can confirm that all parking fines issued incorrectly to our customers have been cancelled by Parking Eye.

“Since opening our store in April this year we have been working alongside Aldi estates to increase the current parking restrictions on the car park from two hours to three hours. This was agreed a few weeks ago, unfortunately the Parking Eye system wasn’t properly updated following the change in signs, to show the extension in parking time from two hours to three hours and fines were triggered. We have received assurance that the system has now been updated and any PCNs issued since the changeover have been cancelled.

“Parking Eye are also committed to refunding anybody who has paid the parking fine which should not have been issued to them. Customers can contact the store if they have any queries or concerns and we will ensure the parking fine is refunded/cancelled.”

What if you need longer?

The spokesman added: “Customers can park for free for up to three hours. If customers want to extend their visit up to four hours, they just need to enter their registration number into the iPad at our main till or The Loft Bistro and this then entitles them to four hours free parking.”

Parking Eye has been contacted for comment