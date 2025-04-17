Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The victim of a chid sex offender said her “life was ruined before it had even begun” after he plied her with alcohol and abused her daily.

Shelim Ahmed, 37, committed the offences in Rochdale in the early 2000s when the victim was aged 14.

Ahmed plied his victim with alcohol before committing the offences.

sexually assaulting a child after plying them with alcohol | Lancashire Police

The victim, who now lives in Lancashire, reported the offences to police in October 2022.

Ahmed, of Corbett Street, Rochdale, was arrested following an investigation.

He later pleaded guilty to 15 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court in February this year.

In an impact statement, the victim said Ahmed knew her age as she was often in a school uniform.

She said: “He would show off by taking his top off, jumping around and showing off with boxing whilst at the gym.

“I remember that at first I liked the attention as I had never been shown any in the past. I was always the runt of my social circle; I came from a poor background, and I classed myself as the ugly one out of my mates.

“So, for someone to show me attention, at first it felt good, and this was new to me.

“As time went on Shelim then seemed to be with me every day. Everywhere I went he was there. He would even wait for me at the school gates, attend swimming lessons that I was having, and he always seemed to have alcohol – specifically vodka and Red Square alcopops.

“As time wore on, he would ply me with alcohol daily and he acted as if he owned me. That then began to change how I felt. I went from feeling happy about the attention to then being fearful of him.

“I am still shocked that he could attend the swimming lessons I was having, manage to get me outside afterwards and then force me to have sexual intercourse with him after plying me with alcohol. After swimming I would then go home and play on my BMX with friends near my home and try to be the child I was at the time.

“At the time when this was happening, due to his persistence in always plying me with alcohol, I was just always drunk. I even took to drinking in school, hiding the alcohol in Coke bottles.

“This was just a constant theme, as each day Shelim would just get me drunk so he could use me for sexual intercourse. It was Groundhog Day each day whilst Shelim was doing this to me.

“Eventually, I became pregnant. I was 14 years old at the time and Shelim told me I had to get rid of the baby. He took me to the clinic and he waited outside whilst I went for the appointment. I told them I was a year older than I was, following Shelim’s instructions to lie about my age.

“At this stage I was frightened of him as he was very cocky, controlling and it was always his way or no way, and he even at one point made me scribe his name into my arm. I had to dress the way he was telling me to, he even made me dye my hair black.

“I had to do what he was saying, especially as he had control over me due to how drunk he would get me. Once I came outside after the appointment, Shelim again made me have sex with him.”

She continued: “If I had not met Shelim, I was a promising swimmer, I was good at boxing which I was learning at the time – I was even scouted by the Royal Navy as they saw I was good at boxing.

“But due to my behaviour after Shelim I dropped out of everything. I was just drinking alcohol all the time. I stopped going to swimming galas, I even drank through my GCSEs. I had no goals in life. I was always in trouble and my drinking got that bad. I was hanging around with serious Class A drug users.

“My life was ruined before it had even begun. It was taken away from me by Shelim Ahmed.”

Ahmed appeared in the dock at Burnley Crown Court this morning where he was jailed for 34 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Police said because Ahmed committed the offence when he was 17, he was sentenced as if he was a juvenile.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed, preventing Ahmed contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Det Chief Dan Healey, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to the victim in this case for the immense bravery in first of all, coming reporting Ahmed’s abhorrent behaviour to the police and then the strength she shown throughout the judicial process.

“As people will no doubt be able to gather from the victim’s harrowing statement, this offending has had a profound and ongoing impact on her.

“While it is not for me to comment on the sentence, I welcome the fact that Ahmed has seen the inside of a prison cell for what he did.

“I hope the outcome of this case gives other victims of this type of offending the strength to come forward, knowing that you will be believed and that we will do everything in our power to put their abuser before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.