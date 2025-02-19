A grieving woman said she was horrified to discover piles of discarded human ashes seemingly dumped on land at a Blackpool crematorium.

Jackie Hughson was visiting the Carleton Crematorium on Sunday with her mother, when she said she was left distressed after witnessing the disturbing piles of ashes abandoned on the grass verges.

Mrs Hughson, who lives in South Shore, said the ashes appeared to have be scattered without thought or respect for the person who has passed away.

The supporter worker said: “Seeing the ashes in the cemetery like that upset us deeply; it was a bit like seeing a mass grave.”

Ashes at Carleton Cemetery and Crematorium. | National World

Mrs Hughson, who had been at the cemetery to visit her late nanna in the Rose Garden and her late baby boy in the baby garden, said the ashes had been abandoned near the remembrance plaques.

She said: “My mum came with me and she was in tears. My mum is 80, and said she couldn’t imagine living her life and then ending up on top of the ground and not even scattered with care.”

Blackpool Council which runs the crematorium apologised for the distress caused and said it would be writing to local funeral directors to ask them to offer guidance to grieving relatives scattering ashes.

Mr Hughson said the impact of what they saw has left them unable unable to return and pay their respects to their lost loved ones.

She said: “What we saw was really distressing I am not sure I can return to Carleton Crematorium despite having family there.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “A number of families have small tributes to their loved ones in the area, where ashes are strewn.

“We are sorry for any distress caused. However, members of the public can and do scatter their own family members' ashes at this location, and that would seem to have been what happened on this occasion.

“We can assure people who may be visiting loved ones that the ashes have now been carefully and respectfully strewn out more, and we will send a reminder to our local funeral directors to provide guidance to families regarding the scattering of ashes.

“The small team at Carleton work tirelessly to ensure that all areas of the cemetery are maintained to a high standard as they care about and respect this special place.”