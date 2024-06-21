I was heartbroken to lose my famous pet goat but a kind hearted stranger helped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heartbroken Chorley man who lost his famous pet goat has been given solace in the shape of a stranger.

Damian Stanley, 50, who regularly brought his pet goat Actin to the Black Horse Pub on Pall Mall with him, quickly garnering attention from locals and further afield, was left feeling empty when he died recently of liver damage.

Damian Stanley pictured with his beloved goat Actin who recently passed away. | Damian Stanley

When he passed away, Damian who also has four dogs, seven chickens, two turkeys and 12 parrots, posted a picture of him and Actin who got his name from ‘acting up’ on his Facebook.

The pair were well-known around Chorley and further afield. | Damian Stanley

His friend Tracey Devlin’s relative - a gent named Eric Martindale spotted his post and designed a replica painting for him as a keepsake.

An overwhelmed Damian said: “He seen my post on Facebook and decided to paint it for me.

“It’s amazing. Thank you so very much to Eric. It’s beautiful.”

Eric Martindale's picture. | Eric Martindale.

Damian bought Actin in 2021 and described the animal as having a “great personality”.

However the animal had to be rehomed when he realised he didn’t have the room at his home to support or look after the goat. Actin was then sent to live with My Life Legacy, a charity in Standish which supports people with disabilities. He added: “I am heartbroken. He was a big softie and my best friend.