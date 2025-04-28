Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston woman, diagnosed with ovarian cancer when her first grandchild was only nine days old, shared how she felt guilty for putting her family through such heartache.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Cancer Research is urging people to listen to their bodies and be aware of the signs of ovarian cancer.

Its new campaign, Listen to Your Body, highlights common symptoms such as bloating, loss of appetite, and frequent urination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine McBride was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when her first grandchild was only nine days old | North West Cancer Research

Ovarian cancer incidence in the North West is 17% higher than the national average.

In some areas, the rates are even higher: Cumbria is 41% above average, Merseyside 26%, Lancashire 17%, Cheshire 19% and Greater Manchester 2%.

Among those backing the latest campaign from North West Cancer Research is Katherine McBride, from Preston, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July 2023.

Mum-of-three Katherine, 55, said: “I remember starting to feel tired a lot – it was a different type of tiredness to anything I had experienced before and I felt exhausted all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I brushed this off as a symptom of the menopause and, to be honest, felt a bit silly going to the doctor to say I was tired! After a series of blood tests and X-rays, they confirmed it was stage four ovarian cancer – it didn’t seem real.

“My first grandchild was just nine days old when I got the news and all I could think of was how guilty I felt for putting my family through such heartache at what should have been a wonderful time for us all.”

Ovarian cancer is a condition that affects the ovaries: the two small organs that store the eggs in the female reproductive system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is more common in women over the age of 50, it can affect anyone that has ovaries, so knowing the symptoms is important as it is more treatable if caught early.

Katherine, whose symptoms also included back pain and a bloated stomach, added: “I’m now coming to the end of my latest round of targeted therapy, but the cancer has spread to my lymph nodes, so I am soaking up every single minute with family and it has given me a new appreciation of every special moment.

“My symptoms could have been easily missed and shrugged off. As a woman, we have a habit of rushing around after everyone else and forgetting about our own health, but it’s so important to listen to our bodies and speak to a doctor as soon as possible.”

There are four main ovarian cancer symptoms, which include frequently (roughly 12 or more times a month) having:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swollen tummy or bloating

Pain in the abdomen, pelvis, or top of thighs

Feeling full quickly after eating

Urgent need to urinate or frequent urination

Other symptoms include indigestion, constipation, diarrhoea, back pain, fatigue, unintentional weight loss and post-menopausal bleeding.

Nick Wood, Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The signs of ovarian cancer are often brushed aside, or mistaken as being symptoms of other, less serious conditions.

“Early detection is key to effective treatment, so we urge anyone who feels as though something is wrong to listen to their body and see a doctor as soon as possible, as receiving a diagnosis in the early stages could significantly improve your chance of survival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Cancer Research is dedicated to putting the region’s cancer needs first by funding life-saving research and education projects that tackle the cause, improve the care and find the cure for cancer.

Alastair Richards, CEO at North West Cancer Research, said: “In the North West, we face significant deprivation in many areas, which contributes to our cancer rates being above the national average.

“As a charity, our efforts are focused on addressing this disparity and improving diagnosis and treatment.

“Early detection can significantly improve outcomes of ovarian cancer, which is why this latest campaign is calling for people to listen to their bodies and speak to their GP as soon as they can if something doesn’t feel right.”

For further information about Listen To Your Body, including signs and symptoms, visit: https://nwcr.org/listentoyourbody