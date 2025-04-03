Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy young dad who has spent his career launching products for other people is now preparing to launch his own ‘sweet shop of spirits’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will King, who grew up in Longton and attended Kirkham Grammar School, has a background in food and drink, and his sister Katie is the self-proclaimed ‘Willy Wonka of Spirits’ behind Spirit of Garstang drinks.

In the past he’s helped products pitch to supermarkets, has helped launch Harry’s shaving products, and currently works for PZ Cussons on their personal care items. He said: “I’ve always made products for others, so now it’s time to do something for myself.”

Background

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This has been in the works for a little bit. I came up with an eco-friendly gin brand a few years ago in lockdown, and it was good fun, but then full-time work took over. But Katie has one-upped me for a long time and I have decided to give her a run for her money!”

Flavours

The siblings have actually been working together on Will’s creations, at Katie’s base in Garstang. They have been concentrating on sweet shop classic flavours, infused with gin, vodka and rum. Will’s first three products, which he hopes to start bottling next week are Rhubard and Custard gin, ‘Skittlz’ vodka, and Crunchy Honeycomb rum.

Will, who now lives near Leyland, said: “I want to build a sweet shop with spirits. So many people are doing it, it’s clearly working, but there seems to be a gap in the market for real proper gins with those flavours, not liquers that are so sweet that they leave your teeth furry afterwards. There’s so many bar tenders also trying to blend products to come up with these flavours, so this is a time-saving product for them that guarantes the best flavours evert time.”

Candy Shack Distillery products | submit

Will said he’s hoping to get his products in local bars, pubs and restaurants, and will be selling on his website and at product fairs and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This has been very fun to do - effectively me and my sister sitting in a lab, seeing what flavours work. Anf being fun and out there is what this brand is about. We’re creating what people like, and it will be a quality product - all small batches, double-distilled so you don’t get any burn.”

He said “to keep it simple”, all the gin is designed to be matched with tonics, the vodka with lemonade, and the rum with cola. Each bottle will be priced between £30 and £35.