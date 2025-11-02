‘I want a water feature by the Harris - residents share how they’d improve Preston

As Preston continues to evolve residents are calling for bold changes to bring life, culture and community spirit back to the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From restoring historic venues to improving transport links and public spaces locals are sharing passionate ideas on how to make Preston thrive once again.

One local on Facebook, Christine Dodding fondly recalls a time when the city was bustling with activity and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I want to see large stores opening again. Free car parking to get the shoppers to return and the return of the Guild Hall and CharterTheatres. We had it all. Apart from the free car parking.

Her comments reflect a wider community sentiment - nostalgia for Preston’s vibrant past, paired with a desire to see it return to the forefront of Lancashire’s cultural scene.

Transport and connectivity also feature heavily in residents’ hopes for the future.

Another local resident, Jonathon Potter said: “Help the homeless, get a tram up and running, restore the old buildings and bring them back into use. Knock down guild hall and build a modern multi purpose venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another local, James Cunningham highlights the importance of sustainable travel.

He said: “We should have a train station just after the bridge in Ashton. Expansion of real protected cycle lanes outside of the city center (with separator curbs and barriers from the road).

“Expansion of the bus £3 capped fare area and a clean-up of the canals.”

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

On a larger scale, Aran Bailey proposes a bridge connecting South Ribble and West Preston to ease congestion and improve access between communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “More schools/doctors/dentists in areas that have been built on but now don’t have access to facilities.

“Removal of bus gates, I would bring busses into public ownership. Lower business rates for town centre shops/bars/cafes etc to open up boarded up shops and generate revenue and less practically open the old Odeon on church street as a cinema showing retro films.”

Other residents are keen to enhance the city’s appeal through design and atmosphere. Local resident, Margaret McLaughlin wants to see a new, large-capacity theatre to attract touring productions, while Steven Rogers suggests a striking new water feature in front of the Harris Museum to make the Flag Market a true civic focal point.

Local Philip Harrison, said: “Simple, incentives for business users. The City is just full of empty (big) shops, as well as the many smaller building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems crazy when I see outlines to tear down existing structures for more so called inner city living spaces. Who will want to live there in a lifeless void.”

Together, these ideas paint a hopeful vision of a Preston that balances heritage with modernity -a city that invests in its people.