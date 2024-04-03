Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being named in The Telegraph's list of the 48 poshest villages in the country, I visited Wiswell but found it to be a ghost town.

The quaint village does only have a population of around 1,000 so it is safe to say that the majority of residents may have been working during my visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the village of Wiswell only boasts an award winning pub/restaurant called the Freemasons Arms which has consistently been in the list of top 50 gastropubs in the country.

However, there used to be a small corner shop, school and church; the names of each still stand on the original buildings but they are now prominent houses in the village.

The property in which the current pub operates wasn’t originally designed as a pub as it was formerly three small cottages one of which was a freemasons’ lodge, which is how it acquired its name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original village pub, the Lamb Inn, was located adjacent to the public phone box, but no longer exists and is now known as Clegg House, a residence on the corner of Coronation Gardens.

The Freemasons, an award-winning pub located in the middle of Wiswell.

The Lamb Inn closed over 150 years ago and Wiswell was without a pub for some time as the Freemasons did not open until considerably later on.

It was this pub that seemed to be the only source of life in the village as its cosy atmosphere set against the beautiful countryside backdrop made for an enjoyable experience.

Despite not seeing anyone out and about in the village, I could see why it had gained an entry into the posh list as its place in the countryside as well as its stunning houses makes it an appealing location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These houses do not come cheap though as, with an average house price of over £650,000, the affluent area certainly attracts high-earners.

Wiswell is also set on the edge of the scenic Forest of Bowland which was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1964 and provides some scenic walks.

So, whilst the ‘ghost town’ feel of Wiswell may not be for me, I can certainly see the attraction.

With breathtaking views, remarkable architecture and more lively towns on its doorstep, Wiswell deserves its spot on the list.