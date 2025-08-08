I tried Beach House’s new Aperol terrace in Blackpool - it felt like a Mediterranean holiday on my doorstep.

If you’ve ever walked along the Promenade and glanced up at Beach House, you’ll know it already feels like a little slice of luxury.

Now, thanks to a new collaboration with Aperol, it’s fully embracing those sun-drenched European vibes.

Beach House owner Cheryl Tchobanian cutting the ribbon to officially open the newly named Tower Vista terrace | Contributed

From the moment I stepped onto the terrace, I felt like I’d been transported.

With the delicious smell of cooking wafting through the building, a balmy breeze, panoramic views of the Irish Sea and an Aperol Spritz in hand, this was the perfect end to a busy week.

The terrace has been reimagined in partnership with Aperol and renamed Tower Vista - a stylish outdoor space with stunning views of the Promenade and Blackpool Tower.

In a perfect touch, the Tower itself was lit in Aperol’s signature orange for the evening.

Guests mingled in the golden-hour light as plates of Mediterranean-style bites from Executive Chef Diego Martinez made their way around the tables.

My favourite dish? A deliciously creamy arancini, followed by a decadent chocolate brownie topped with a slice of orange.

Blackpool Tower was lit in Aperol’s signature orange to complement the summery tones of the evening | Dave Nelson Photography

Sitting there enjoying a drink, a meal and relaxed conversation, it felt like a holiday treat right on my doorstep.

Speaking of cocktails, the Aperol Spritz was, of course, the star of the show, but guests could also enjoy a Sarti Spritz - a refreshingly fruity drink with notes of mango, passion fruit and blood orange.

Crodino, a non-alcoholic bitter aperitif, was also available to sample for those after something lighter.

And it’s not just a summer affair. Come the cooler months, Tower Vista will transform into a cosy, all-weather retreat, complete with heaters, blankets and views of the Blackpool Illuminations.

This partnership with Aperol is the only one of its kind on the North West coast, chosen by the global Campari Group specifically for Beach House’s relaxed sophistication and unbeatable beachside setting.

It feels like a natural fit.

West End Stars Ashley Luke Lloyd and Kitty Harris attended the VIP event | Contributed

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is already a destination that feels like a slice of the Mediterranean by the Blackpool sea.

“Partnering with Aperol made total sense – it’s iconic, effortless, and always brings that bright summer energy we love.

“It’s the perfect choice for the laid-back luxe of our Tower Vista terrace.”

When I asked about more brand collaborations in the future, Cheryl kept it cool, saying: “It all depends on the quality of the brand. It needs to support what we do here and fit nicely with our vibe, so you’ll have to wait and see.”

Whatever they’re planning next, if this launch is anything to go by, I’ll be back.