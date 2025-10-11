I turned 100 and was honoured by Firefighters who remembered my wartime service

On October, 3rd, Irene reached a remarkable milestone celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and a very special visit from her local fire crew in Morecambe.

The centenary celebration honoured not just her longevity, but a life of courage, service and pioneering achievements.

During the Second World War Irene played a vital role as a firefighterd emonstrating bravery and dedication in a challenging and male-dominated profession.

She later moved to the control room in West Yorkshire coordinating operations and ensuring critical responses during wartime.

Irene celebrates her 100th birthday with a visit from the Morecambe Fire Station crew. | Lancashire Fire & Rescue

Her contributions not only supported the war effort but also helped pave the way for future generations of women in the fire service.

A spokesperson from the Sands Care Home, said: “It’s been a day of wonderful surprises. She was in the Fire Service in the war, so the local watch came to see her and thank her for her service.

“She was really chuffed and enjoyed chatting with them - pity the weather was too bad to get her out to the Fire engine.

“A huge thank-you to Lancashire fire brigade and for everything you do.”

Irene fondly recounted her memories to the on-call crew in Morecambe sharing stories from her training days including learning to operate the turntable ladder - a task women were originally barred from attempting due to the restrictions of their uniforms.

To mark her special day the Morecambe Fire Station crew visited Irene at The Sands Care Home, bringing flowers and a card as tokens of their admiration.

Celebrating Irene’s 100th birthday was more than a milestone - it was a celebration of courage, history and the impact one individual can have on a community.

From breaking barriers during wartime to inspiring those around her today, Irene’s story is a testament to her strength and enduring spirit of service.