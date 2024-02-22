I tried three vegan-friendly supermarket meal deals - but which one was the best?
One food trend set to continue growing in 2024 is vegan-friendly and plant-based-food.
Supermarket meal deals are one area firmly on the bandwagon.
I started with Tesco, getting a Plant Chef falafel and houmous wrap, Love Raw
vegan white chocolate bar and a Naked Blue Machine smoothie.
The wrap was delicious and something I’d have again. Despite a nice wafer, the
white chocolate bar coating was much too sickly for my taste. To round off, the
smoothie was refreshing and not too sweet. A strong start from Tesco.
In Sainsbury’s, I was able to get a no-chicken goujon wrap, carrot sticks with
houmous and an Innocent apple, guava and pineapple smoothie.
If you told me the chicken was actually pea-based I wouldn’t have guessed, but
sadly the rest of the wrap lacked flavour. You can’t go wrong with carrot sticks and
houmous and that certainly was the case here. Finally, the smoothie was another
strong drink. It doesn’t dislodge Tesco but a solid effort let down by the wrap.
Finally, the Co-op had some interesting options. I chose a falafel and grains salad,
Hippeas chickpea puffs and an oat milk latte.
Well, the salad was a surprise. Tasting fresh and with a good amount of flavour, the
only markdown for me is the beet-root dip which just isn’t my thing.
The chickpea puffs were a let-down, lacking in flavour and not something I will be
back for anytime soon. I ended on an oat milk latte which was exactly how I liked it, a
good finish.
Unfortunately, the Co-op will have to take the bronze on this occasion and
Sainsbury’s the silver. Tesco had by far the best range of options and the falafel and
houmous wrap may become a permanent fixture in my meal deal selection, definitely the gold medalist for me.
If you are looking for a vegan-friendly and plant-based lunch then the big
supermarket meal deals certainly have you covered.