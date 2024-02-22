News you can trust since 1886
I tried three vegan-friendly supermarket meal deals - but which one was the best?

Reporter Tom Greenwood explains how he tried three vegan-friendly supermarket meal deals to see which chain offered the best value.
By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
One food trend set to continue growing in 2024 is vegan-friendly and plant-based-food.

Supermarket meal deals are one area firmly on the bandwagon.

I started with Tesco, getting a Plant Chef falafel and houmous wrap, Love Raw

vegan white chocolate bar and a Naked Blue Machine smoothie.

The wrap was delicious and something I’d have again. Despite a nice wafer, the

white chocolate bar coating was much too sickly for my taste. To round off, the

smoothie was refreshing and not too sweet. A strong start from Tesco.

In Sainsbury’s, I was able to get a no-chicken goujon wrap, carrot sticks with

houmous and an Innocent apple, guava and pineapple smoothie.

If you told me the chicken was actually pea-based I wouldn’t have guessed, but

sadly the rest of the wrap lacked flavour. You can’t go wrong with carrot sticks and

houmous and that certainly was the case here. Finally, the smoothie was another

strong drink. It doesn’t dislodge Tesco but a solid effort let down by the wrap.

Finally, the Co-op had some interesting options. I chose a falafel and grains salad,

Hippeas chickpea puffs and an oat milk latte.

Well, the salad was a surprise. Tasting fresh and with a good amount of flavour, the

only markdown for me is the beet-root dip which just isn’t my thing.

The chickpea puffs were a let-down, lacking in flavour and not something I will be

back for anytime soon. I ended on an oat milk latte which was exactly how I liked it, a

good finish.

Unfortunately, the Co-op will have to take the bronze on this occasion and

Sainsbury’s the silver. Tesco had by far the best range of options and the falafel and

houmous wrap may become a permanent fixture in my meal deal selection, definitely the gold medalist for me.

If you are looking for a vegan-friendly and plant-based lunch then the big

supermarket meal deals certainly have you covered.

