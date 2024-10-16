I tried the halloween-themed Heinz Monster Munch mayonnaise - here's what it's really like
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And Monster Munch just happen to be in my elite-level snack tier. I am a child of the 90’s after all.
So when I saw a Facebook post about Monster Munch-flavoured mayonnaise, I mentally and literally screenshotted the information and filed it away as ‘definitely one to try’. But to be honest, I’d pretty much forgotten about it until I randomly came across one lone bottle in Aldi over the weekend. Without hestitation it went into the basket.
The problem has been what to put it with. The flavour is pickled onion Monster Munch, and I don’t know if that pairs well with many things I typically eat. So I chose french fries as blandest, safest match.
It claims to be ‘Scarily Good’. But it’s not. With its greeny-yellowy colour, it looks more like a salad cream, and it has the tanginess of that too. It’s very strongly pickled onion flavoured, I can’t argue that they’ve not nailed the brief, but for me, it’s far too much. I really don’t know what you’d eat this with.
A bit of fun is the best I can say about this one, sorry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.