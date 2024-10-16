Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As you probably all know by now, I’m never one to shy away from a gimmick.

And Monster Munch just happen to be in my elite-level snack tier. I am a child of the 90’s after all.

So when I saw a Facebook post about Monster Munch-flavoured mayonnaise, I mentally and literally screenshotted the information and filed it away as ‘definitely one to try’. But to be honest, I’d pretty much forgotten about it until I randomly came across one lone bottle in Aldi over the weekend. Without hestitation it went into the basket.

The problem has been what to put it with. The flavour is pickled onion Monster Munch, and I don’t know if that pairs well with many things I typically eat. So I chose french fries as blandest, safest match.

It claims to be ‘Scarily Good’. But it’s not. With its greeny-yellowy colour, it looks more like a salad cream, and it has the tanginess of that too. It’s very strongly pickled onion flavoured, I can’t argue that they’ve not nailed the brief, but for me, it’s far too much. I really don’t know what you’d eat this with.

A bit of fun is the best I can say about this one, sorry.