Marks and Spencers came up with the idea last year, and now Aldi have got their own dupe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is it? Well, there’s lots of history there...but I’m talking about the festive munch box.

Aldi have released two special tins this Christmas for the family to pass around and enjoy. Priced at £4.99, they’re less than half the price of their M&S rivals -so how do they compare?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, I bought the Very Jelly Munch tin from M&S last year, priced at around £10. I remember being surprised that the bag of contents didn’t really fill the tin, but there was a good selection of jellies, little Smartie-like chocolates, pretzels and popcorn. The box was cute - but not cute enough to be saved for anything - and at a tenner, I felt it wasn’t fantastic value, plus some of the sweets were a little hard.

Aldi's munch mix | CM

When I saw Aldi’s versions in the middle aisle, at a much cheaper price, I thought I’d go again. The tin is very similar, and they had two choices - the Reindeer version I picked, which is filled with toffee popcorn salted pretzels, roasted and caramalised nuts and Malteaser-like red balls, or the snowman version, with is more akin to the M&S version I had, with jelly beans and popcorn and coated raisins.

When my son opened the tin, the contents were in a bag waiting to be decanted, same as the M&S version, but treats seemed to fill the tin more. It looked a treat, with the red pearlescent balls giving some much-needed colour to the otherwise quite brown appearance. In no time, my son was diving in, getting all of the balls out. I’d guess there were about 12 - probably more needed if I’m honest.

Aldi's Munch Mix | CM

But in all, I loved this tin, and I thought it was good value, even though my husband raised an eyebrow. The popcorn was just like toffee Butterkist, the pretzels were salty and moreish, and the nuts were just like peanut brittle. It was a great accomaniment for a night in, watching a Christmas film. If you like salted caramel and don’t mind little fingers rummaging through the tin, this is a winner.

Watch the video for more of my thoughts and to see how it looked.