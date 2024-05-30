I tried Iceland's Big Mac and Nando's dipping sauce dupes - this is the one I wouldn't recommend
These Iceland dipping sauces have been all over social media lately.
And never one to miss out on a bit of hype, I decided to head down to my local branch and try them out. After initially struggling to find them, I tracked them down in the fridges near the sandwiches, and bought them for £1.50 each.
I paired them all with the same Cool Original Doritos, but you could try them with burgers, chicken or pasta.
To see what I honestly thought, and which one I wouldn’t recommend, check out the video.
