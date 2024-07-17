He made his name as a baker, winning the third series of the Great British Bake Off, now he’s got designs on strawberries.

This is how much money John Whaite has made since winning GBBO The 35-year-old, who has also appeared on Strictly, teamed up with Lidl to promote the unusual treat. He said: “When you’ve got British strawberries that are bang in season, there’s nothing quite like it. They’re juicy and so sweet, so something with a little sharp kick will always balance with them perfectly. With that in mind, if you replace the cream with soured cream, you’ve got something even better - the gentle tang of the soured cream makes the strawberries even sweeter, and it’s nowhere near as rich as regular double cream.”