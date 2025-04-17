Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I had been wanting to go for ages - and with the excuse of half term and good weather, I took my chance.

Yes, I drove well out of my way to visit Truly Scrumptious in Freckleton, having seen their delicious looking creations all over my Facebook for months.

I must admit I didn’t know where I was going, and it did take me a trip around the village to find the shop in Naze Lane. But it seems other people didn’t have the same problem - they were queuing out of the door. Probably helped by it’s close proximity to a playground teeming with children off school.

Be warned though, there’s not a lot of parking outside the shop, so you might have to park on a nearby residential road and walk.

With my son grabbing one of the brightly-coloured chairs outside with the dog, I joined the bustling queue to see what was in store. It’s a small shop, and the choice of Fredericks icecream flavours wasn’t huge, but it was interesting. There were Easter specials, as well as tried and tested favourites.

Adording the freezer’s glass walls were pictures of some of the shop’s more extravagant creations - including the conut (warm doughnuts filled with warm sauce and two choices of icecream) and the cookie dough sundae.

My son wanted a Mini Egg cornet, and I, of course, went for the sundae, priced at £7. Ted the dog was treated to a puppy icecream, and in total it came to £13.50.

There were also cakes, drinks and packets of sweets on offer for visitor who didn’t fancy icecream.

Truly Scrumptious, Freckleton | CM

So, was it Truly Scrumptious? Well, it was very tasty. My ice cream might have been £7, but it was big enough for two to share. Absolutely stacked with cookie dough pieces and lathered in bright blue bubblegum sauce, I’d say it was pretty good value for money these days. The whippy-style icecream was nothing different to what I’ve had many times before, but it was tasty enough and certainly a feast for the eyes. I didn’t finish it - but that was only through guilt.

My son raved about the Mini Egg cone, served in a proper, crunch, waffle cone. And Ted the dog? I’m sad to report he didn’t want anything to do with the doggie icecream, which is most unlike him.

Overall, this was a nice ice cream shop, and clearly popular. I love the effort the owners have gone to with the selections and ideas, and the clean-up station hung on the outside wall was a great touch.

Watch the video for more of my thoughts