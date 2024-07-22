Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After interviewing one of the owners of Blackpool’s newest Indian restaurant Flavour Fusion, I was so mesmerised by the amazing smells I had to give it a try.

Flavour Fushion is a new eatery on Church Street.

It has opened to rave reviews, so being new to the area and fancying a treat I thought I’d give it a try.

I’m a big fan of Indian food, so when I was confronted with the fabulous smells of theis gourmet kitchen - ordering was the only way forward.

The restaurant prides itself of preparing homemade food from the Kerala region in India.

National World | National World

After persusing the menu I opted for the dry fry beef - although ordering Indian on one of the hottest days of the year probably was not the best idea.

Dry fry is a method of cooking where only the melted fat from the meat, beef or bacon, for example, is used to cook the meat instead of adding olive oil. The beef was slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut slices and curry leaves, and accompanied by pilau rice cooked with aromatic spices and vegetables.

Flavour Fusion Restaurant in Blackpool has recently opened and has been a hit with local foodies | National World

The beef looked delicious, and had a hint of red from the spices. When I tasted it, it got even better as the beef was packed with flavour. and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

I was also pleasantly surprised how moist was, and I ate all of it.

The beef was also served with dried slices of coconut which I thought was an unusual dish at first however, they were absolutely bursting with flavour and I enjoyed them tremendously. Overall I would give this dish a 4/5.

I thoroughly enjoyed the rice and even had lots left over for another meal, which was nice. The rice was soft and tasty and made even better by the mixed carrots and peas, which gave the rice a sweetness that I enjoyed. I would give the pilau rice a 4/5.

Overall, I was glad I had gone for a slightly different dish in the dry-fried beef as I don’t think I have tried beef cooked that way before. I thoroughly enjoyed it and would go back again in a heartbeat.

I would give the Flavour Fusion dry-fried beef and pilau rice an overall score of 8/10.

For more information about Flavour Fusion or to book a table visit here or call 01253 204678.