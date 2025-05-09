'I think we need to do more' - Lancashire commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doesn’t time fly? By Adam Howard

Eighty years ago, the UK and countless other countries on the continent were celebrating the historical end of World Two in Europe - almost six years on since Nazi Germany declared war in September 1939.

Their evil regime has been defeated and the relief was palpable, however families and communities mourned the destruction caused and millions of lives tragically lost as a result of the bloody conflict. No such war before or since has claimed so many casualties.

Today the sun beats heavy, a sign of a potentially blistering summer to come. On the streets of Preston- facing the cenotaph on Market Street- a small conglomerate of people gather to mark a national two-minute silence at 12pm.

One former service member of 23 years, who served many tours across the globe, stands poignantly alongside his wife to pay his own tributes. Another elderly man sporting a collection of medals bows his head in a sombre mood.

But for many others grabbing food, chatting with friends or casually walking the city centre on this lovely Thursday afternoon, the significant anniversary looked to have passed them by. As the number of living veterans diminishes and the years since VE day grows, one passionate couple suggested that we should be doing more to keep memories of the event alive.

“When you look around, all you can see is just a few flags and nothing else”, the husband gestured. “But when you look at other parts of the country, they are really making the effort to celebrate it.

“My wife’s father risked his life flying in Halifax bombers. Every time he got into one [the plane] he had a less than 20% chance of survival. More people need to know that. He was risking his life so the people of today can sit around the market square and enjoy the sunshine.”

Over in Chorley, however, historian and Adlington councillor Stuart Clewlow was rather more optimistic about our efforts to mark this extremely special occasion.

“I think as a society, we have come together to celebrate VE day. It’s being recognised nationally and communities are being encouraged to celebrate it in any which way”, Clewlow said. “For example in Chorley we’ve got a church service tonight, we’ve had wreath laying ceremonies this morning and a beacon lighting this evening.

“What could have been done more is integrating it into schools, both primary and high schools.”

With the current unrest across the globe, it’s clear an old adage rings true. Those who do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it…