By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 16:39 BST
After the legendary Valhalla at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort was officially named as Europe’s Best Water Ride at the European Star Awards, local Lancashire thrill seekers have spoken out in praise of the ride.

With the accolade having been won by the beloved Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort ride at a prestigious award ceremony in Amsterdam earlier this week, Valhalla was also joined by its fellow Pleasure Beach Resort rollercoaster Grand National, which also made the top ten in Europe’s Best Wooden Coaster category.

The two awards come shortly after the North West park won three at the UK Theme Park awards including a Gold award in the ‘Best Seaside Park’ category and two Bronze awards in the ‘Best Theme Park for Thrills’ category, and ‘Best Ride Storytelling’ for Valhalla.

“It’s actually the world's best water ride! Nothing truly ever beats it,” said Harry Buckley, while Emma Smith added: “So it should be best water ride I’ve been on.”

Mark Yates, however, was keen to focus on the water-based side of things when it came to the ride, saying: “Well, at least the wettest!”

