A heartbroken Preston mum suffered a miscarriage after being struck down by a stomach bug while on a “nightmare” Canary Island resort holiday.

Chloe Proctor, 23, who was eight weeks pregnant, suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital following a gastric illness during an all-inclusive break in Fuerteventura.

Her weight later plummeted to just six stone as she suffered medical complications, including a blood clot, which forced her to fold her burgeoning cleaning business.

Chloe Proctor, from Preston, was struck down with gastric illness alongside her three young children during their holiday to Fuerteventura | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Chloe’s three children who joined her on the week-long holiday, booked via tour operator On The Beach, were also struck down 'like dominoes' by similar illnesses.

Tragically, British doctors later told Chloe that her severe illness ‘may have contributed' to the loss of her unborn baby after she arrived back in the UK.

She said: “It was devastating to be told I’d had a miscarriage. The doctors said my illness may have contributed to it.

“Hearing that was beyond awful. It’s something that I’ll always have to live with.

“I was still ill on returning home and had to see the GP and I have continued to be seen at hospital, as the miscarriage led to other medical complications.

“I was committed to my new business and this holiday was meant to be a break away from it all. I was hoping to spend time together as a family.

“Instead, it turned into our worst nightmare, when we all started to be struck down like dominoes with illness.”

Chloe, from Preston, went to the four-star Pierre and Vacances Village Club Fuerteventura Origo Mare Resort with her kids, aged five, three and two, for a holiday on June 14, 2023.

Chloe Proctor and her three children | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

The family started to fall ill two days into their break, with symptoms including diarrhoea, sickness, stomach cramps and fever.

Chloe’s condition worsened and she was taken to hospital after she returned home where she was given the devastating news she had lost her baby.

Chloe felt there were several things that had worried her at the resort including undercooked food.

She claimed the kids section of the buffet was concerning as there was food 'sitting there for long periods' with overhead heating lights switched off

Chloe also became concerned about the strange taste of several of the drinks, which she believed may have been watered down.

She also claimed the ice cream was runny, appearing “more like a mousse.”

Chloe said about her medical state: “I was so weak that I couldn’t run the business anymore.

“I started to lose a lot of weight and when I reached six stone it became really frightening. I just feel so weak and tired all the time now.

“My ex-partner left his job to care for me and the children and I simply don’t know where that leaves me or what the future holds.

“Following the miscarriage, I developed a pelvic infection and had a blood clot on my lung and near my heart, I was kept in hospital for a few days and placed on blood thinners.”

Chloe is now demanding ‘answers’ following her devastating experience.

She went on: “This holiday has completely changed my life.

“I have lost my baby, my business which was just starting to take off and my health. I’m still facing ongoing complications that affect me every day.

“The very least I deserve is answers after what has happened to me and my family.”

Chloe has since instructed legal firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate her family’s illnesses while staying at the all-inclusive resort.

Chloe raised concerns about the buffet | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Jennifer Hodgson, an injury lawyer representing the family, said: “Chloe’s first-hand account of how the family were struck down with serious illness on holiday is very concerning.

“What was meant to be a memorable family holiday ended in such tragic circumstances.

“The last year and coming to terms with the physical and psychological impact of what the family have endured has been incredibly difficult.

"Understandably Chloe continues to have a number of concerns about how they fell ill.

“We’re now investigating these concerns, to provide the family with the answers they deserve.

"If during the course of our investigations any issues are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to reduce others in the future suffering like Chloe has.

“Chloe was aware that several other families fell ill at the resort at the same time she did, and as part of our investigations, we’d be interested in speaking to anyone else who was ill at this hotel at the same time.”

A spokesperson from On the Beach said: “We’re sorry for Ms Proctor’s loss. We’re aware of the legal claim and are investigating further.”

Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs has been contacted for comment.