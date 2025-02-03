I stayed in a Blackpool hotel for just £12.80 per night - with breakfast included
Liverpool-based blogger Zac has filmed his visits to some memorable places, from some of the swankiest hotels to the ‘worst reviewed hotel’ in the UK - and even accommodation over in Ukraine.
For his trip to Blackpool he couldn't believe that the ‘26-capacity’ Highbury Hotel, on St Chad’s Road in South Shore, was charging just £12.80 for a room.
Reviews have not all been kind to this establishment , with a number of one-star putdowns and words like “Dishuetsing” and “They should have paid us!”
However, there have also been some five star reviews, praising it for ‘value for money’.
Outside the hotel, Zac, who shows his video on Instagram as zacjonesliverpool, said “We're staying at a hotel in Blackpool for £12.80, can you believe it?
“Despite the price said to be ‘a total waste of money’, this is where we're staying tonight, so we’ll see for ourselves.
Once inside, he said: “Reception’s pretty cool, friendly staff member. Can you believe breakfast is included in the price?
“Well let's go and check out my room in the Highbury Hotel.”
Climbing the steep stairs to the upstairs room, he said upon seeing it: “Vintage. We;ve got a vintage room tonight.
“It’ a bit dirty but £12.80 for this, it’s not bad, is it? You’ve even got a television, you’ve got cups of tea, coffee.
“There’s a little bit of a stench in here,” he said, and looking at a stained chair, he added; “I definitely don't think I'll be using that chair.
“I think the UV light's going to be handy here.”
Inspecting the mattress, he said: “A quick look at the bed.. not a terrible first impression...”
Giving it the thumbs up, he summed up: “It’s imperfect but twelve pounds eighty, I’m taking this all day.”