I starred in the BBC TV show 'Lovat Road' - it was Preston's real-life Coronation Street
John 'Gilly' Gillmore chats to Lynn Eastham who starred in a BBC TV show ‘Lovat Road’.
The three episodes, which aired during the 1980s, were the brainchild of broadcaster Allan Beswick.
Lynn owned a fancy dress shop on the street, in Deepdale, and was pregnant at the time of filming.
She recalls her experiences and what the street was really like back in the 80s.
Lynn said: “I had never known anything like it and I don’t think there will ever be anything like it again.”
Another part of Preston's modern history is Margaret Mason, the florist who has been a fixture of Friargate for decades.
The 88-year-old tells the podcast about her life in the shop, how she got into it and her dedication to making every customer feel special.
She has done flowers for generations of families and she also tells us about the time she met the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post, with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick
The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston’s Business Improvement District.
