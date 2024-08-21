I starred in the BBC TV show 'Lovat Road' - it was Preston's real-life Coronation Street

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:09 BST
Preston's 'real-life Coronation Street' is the focus of the latest episode of The Parched Pea Podcast, writes Ellie Browning.

John 'Gilly' Gillmore chats to Lynn Eastham who starred in a BBC TV show ‘Lovat Road’.

The three episodes, which aired during the 1980s, were the brainchild of broadcaster Allan Beswick.

John 'Gilly' Gillmore chats to Lynn Eastham who starred in a BBC TV show ‘Lovat Road’John 'Gilly' Gillmore chats to Lynn Eastham who starred in a BBC TV show ‘Lovat Road’
John 'Gilly' Gillmore chats to Lynn Eastham who starred in a BBC TV show ‘Lovat Road’ | NW

Lynn owned a fancy dress shop on the street, in Deepdale, and was pregnant at the time of filming.

She recalls her experiences and what the street was really like back in the 80s.

Lynn said: “I had never known anything like it and I don’t think there will ever be anything like it again.”

Another part of Preston's modern history is Margaret Mason, the florist who has been a fixture of Friargate for decades.

The 88-year-old tells the podcast about her life in the shop, how she got into it and her dedication to making every customer feel special.

She has done flowers for generations of families and she also tells us about the time she met the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Margaret Mason, a florist who has been a fixture of Friargate for decadesMargaret Mason, a florist who has been a fixture of Friargate for decades
Margaret Mason, a florist who has been a fixture of Friargate for decades | NW

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post, with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick and will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released each Wednesday.

The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston’s Business Improvement District.

To listen on Apple click here or to listen on Spotify click here.

