I run Blackpool's best rated cheap B&B and now I'm opening our pub Secrets for £2 pints to the public
Richard Lawton, the manager of The B&B in Cocker Street in North Shore said he has decised to take the hotel’s inhouse pub in a new direction in an effort to boost profits.
The hotel will be hosting a launch event for Secrets on September 24, which will feature a buffet, £2 drinks and entertainment from a drag queen. The event will start at 6pm.
The manager, Richard Lawton said: “We want to get the bar off the ground because the rooms are doing quite well. We are obviously doing something right because we getting a lot of repeat customs.
“A bar has also opened across the road four nights a week so with our offering and theirs we hope to tempt people to spend time in Cocker Street.”
The manager said that he wanted to venue to be a place where people started their nights out in Blackpool and that was why they were offering £2 pints of Carling and Kingstone Press cider.
There are more offers on the table at the new Secrets bar. The bar will now be open 6 days a week and closed on a Sunday. There will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday madness where £2 drinks will be available. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the discounted drinks until 8pm on Friday.
The bar is licensed until 2am.
Richard Lawton runs the hotel with his husband John Conway who is the owner of the hotel.
Mr Lawton said that he didn’t think that the bar would impact the quality of the stay of hotel guests not at the bar.
He said: “I will deal with any complaint if they arisein but hopefully we will keep noise at a reasonable level. ”
