I meet the man & restaurant owner behind Preston's best burger to ask him his secrets

After crowning Preston’s best burger in our latest LP Eats food review series, we decided that we needed to meet the man behind the city’s premier patties.

Having been thoroughly impressed by the food at Boo on Cheapside in the city centre when on the hunt for Preston’s very best beef burger, I was only too happy to head back over towards the Flag Market again - this time to meet the lovely Wasim, who opened the restaurant in late 2022.

After presenting him with the certificate for best burger in Preston, Wasim talked me through what makes Boo’s burgers so special before giving me a behind-the-scenes look at where the magic happens. With his unerringly friendly and professional staff rustling up a couple of burgers - one beef, one fried chicken - as well as some ziggy fries and a milkshake for me, I was in burger heaven.

What Boo does best is quality and simplicity - they know how to make really good burgers and so stick to their tried-and-tested methods, producing excellent food at a quick pace and for a reasonable price. In a world where a Big Mac will cost you £4.49, it’s a no-brainer to ditch the Golden Arches and head on over to Boo instead.

Safe to say I was left just as impressed by Boo’s food as the first time I tried it. The beef is juicy and cooked beautifully, their chicken is moist and crispy, their sauces are tangy and flavoursome, their famous ziggy fries are delightful, and the Biscoff milkshake I had was divine. The whole place is charming; check it out, you won’t be disappointed.